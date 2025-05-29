UPDATE at 10:30am on 5/29/25: Milwaukee Police confirm that Logan Slaughter has been found.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need assistance finding 11-year-old Logan Slaughter.

Slaughter was last seen at Grantosa Elementary School on Milwaukee’s northwest side around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Slaughter is a black male, standing around 4’5” tall and weighing around 88 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair in a fade-hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the Marvel character “Venom” on it, black jeans, and black and red Nike Jordan tennis shoes, and possibly wearing a gray and black jacket.

Slaughter should be on foot.

Anyone with any information should contact Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

