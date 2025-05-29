KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in a cold case murder investigation from 2003.

Roxanna Collins (formerly Vanderzee) of McHenry, Ill. and John Viskocil of Genoa City, Wis. each face one charge of first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime and with use of a dangerous weapon.

The arrests stem from the murder of 47-year-old David Vanderzee. He was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in Powers Lake on Sept. 23, 2003.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests were made after “continued diligent detective work and investigation,” including a fresh review of the case by the Kenosha County District Attorney.

Collins is in custody in in the McHenry County Jail on $75,000 bond awaiting extradition to Wisconsin. Viskocil is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.