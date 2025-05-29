MILWAUKEE— As the current phase of lead removal and clean-up of three Milwaukee public schools continues, Milwaukee health commissioner Dr. Michael Totoraitis says the health department is now pivoting to summer plans.

As of right now, Totoraitis says MHD will check LaFollette School next week to see if the building is free of any lead dust.

“They’re ​making ​steady ​progress. ​I ​think ​that’s ​the ​big ​part ​that ​we’ve ​really ​​been ​impressed ​is ​that, at ​the ​beginning, ​it ​was ​hit ​or ​miss ​with ​the ​schools,” said Totoraitis. “Now ​we’ve ​hit ​a ​​routine ​cadence ​with ​how ​they’re ​doing ​the ​work ​and ​how ​they progress. ​We ​feel ​more ​confident ​with ​the clearances.”

If LaFollette School is cleared for lead dust next week, Brown Street and Westside Academies will be the final two schools of this phase of lead removal that will be taken care of.

Totoraitus says as summer break approaches, the health department, MPS and its contractors are determined to find any and all lead dust located in 54 schools built before 1950.

But the major problem MHD has faced in recent weeks were comments made by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talking before a U.S. Senate appropriations meeting saying the the CDC has an active lead mitigation team in Milwaukee.

However, HHS fired the CDC lead mitigation team helping MHD with the MPS lead crisis back on April 3rd.

Totoraitis says the comments made by RFK Jr. last week were not true and that no CDC team has been assigned to help and advice MHD.

“We ​noted ​before, ​there ​was ​an ​individual ​from ​the ​CDC ​who ​came ​to ​help ​us ​validate ​a ​piece ​of ​machinery ​that ​we ​had, ​but ​that ​was ​separate ​from ​any ​of ​this ​MPS ​involvement,” said Totoraitus. “It ​certainly ​wasn’t ​a ​team ​of ​individuals. ​So ​that’s ​the ​part ​where- ​I ​don’t ​know ​if ​it’s ​just ​posturing ​or ​what’s ​going ​on, ​but ​I ​think ​the ​frustration ​that ​I ​have ​is ​clearly ​​with ​the ​other ​cuts ​that ​have ​been ​made ​to ​HHS ​and ​the ​CDC is ​seemingly ​arbitrary. ​And ​you ​know, ​when ​you ​delete ​a ​team ​from ​a ​spreadsheet, ​that ​doesn’t ​eliminate ​the ​hazard ​in ​our ​community.”

With these comments made by the Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Totoraitis says the goal moving forward is make sure that keeping MPS parents and faculty members up to date with lead removal is the most important challenge moving forward.

“We ​actually ​just ​retooled ​our ​website ​to ​put ​more ​information ​at ​the ​fingertips ​of, ​ parents, ​which ​we ​already ​had ​started ​at ​the ​beginning ​of ​the crisis back in January,” said Totoraitis. “We’re ​also ​really ​diving ​deep ​into ​an ​outreach ​strategy. As ​we ​move ​into ​the ​summer, ​our ​communication ​is ​going ​to ​look ​differently. ​We’re ​again ​going ​back ​to ​this ​planning ​that ​started ​last ​year ​in ​earnest ​was ​to ​increase ​providers ​really ​looking ​to ​screen ​kids for elevated blood lead levels.”

Lead screening has not been as effective in previous instances throughout the school year.

As the health department tries to test every child who has attended a MPS school with elevated levels of lead, the number of children getting screened has not been as effective as health department leaders primarily hoped for.

The lead screening that took place at North Division High School on May 7th was meant to test 300 students, but only 20 showed up.

In its effort to pivot, MHD has scheduled its next lead screening for June 5th at Douglas Middle School for all students who attended Brown Street and Westside academies during the day.

“We’re ​really ​targeting ​the upcoming ​clinic ​to ​the ​kids ​that ​are ​actually ​physically ​at ​the ​school. ​So ​it’ll ​be ​a ​lot ​ easier ​of ​a ​process ​for ​parents ​to ​just ​sign ​the ​consents ​ahead ​of ​time ​and ​have ​their ​kid show ​up to school for the day ​and ​get ​tested,” said Totoraitis.

MHD and MPS have said that the rest of the calendar year will focus on finding lead found in buildings built prior to 1978.

As the year continues, more schools will likely be selected for lead remediation process, but the extent across the district still remains unseen.