MILWAUKEE— As the current phase of lead removal and clean-up of three Milwaukee public schools continues, Milwaukee health commissioner Dr. Michael Totoraitis says the health department is now pivoting to summer plans.
As of right now, Totoraitis says MHD will check LaFollette School next week to see if the building is free of any lead dust.
“They’re making steady progress. I think that’s the big part that we’ve really been impressed is that, at the beginning, it was hit or miss with the schools,” said Totoraitis. “Now we’ve hit a routine cadence with how they’re doing the work and how they progress. We feel more confident with the clearances.”
If LaFollette School is cleared for lead dust next week, Brown Street and Westside Academies will be the final two schools of this phase of lead removal that will be taken care of.
Totoraitus says as summer break approaches, the health department, MPS and its contractors are determined to find any and all lead dust located in 54 schools built before 1950.
But the major problem MHD has faced in recent weeks were comments made by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talking before a U.S. Senate appropriations meeting saying the the CDC has an active lead mitigation team in Milwaukee.
However, HHS fired the CDC lead mitigation team helping MHD with the MPS lead crisis back on April 3rd.
Totoraitis says the comments made by RFK Jr. last week were not true and that no CDC team has been assigned to help and advice MHD.
“We noted before, there was an individual from the CDC who came to help us validate a piece of machinery that we had, but that was separate from any of this MPS involvement,” said Totoraitus. “It certainly wasn’t a team of individuals. So that’s the part where- I don’t know if it’s just posturing or what’s going on, but I think the frustration that I have is clearly with the other cuts that have been made to HHS and the CDC is seemingly arbitrary. And you know, when you delete a team from a spreadsheet, that doesn’t eliminate the hazard in our community.”
With these comments made by the Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Totoraitis says the goal moving forward is make sure that keeping MPS parents and faculty members up to date with lead removal is the most important challenge moving forward.
“We actually just retooled our website to put more information at the fingertips of,
parents, which we already had started at the beginning of the crisis back in January,” said Totoraitis. “We’re also really diving deep into an outreach strategy. As we move into the summer, our communication is going to look differently. We’re again going back to this planning that started last year in earnest was to increase providers really looking to screen kids for elevated blood lead levels.”
Lead screening has not been as effective in previous instances throughout the school year.
As the health department tries to test every child who has attended a MPS school with elevated levels of lead, the number of children getting screened has not been as effective as health department leaders primarily hoped for.
The lead screening that took place at North Division High School on May 7th was meant to test 300 students, but only 20 showed up.
In its effort to pivot, MHD has scheduled its next lead screening for June 5th at Douglas Middle School for all students who attended Brown Street and Westside academies during the day.
“We’re really targeting the upcoming clinic to the kids that are actually physically at the school. So it’ll be a lot
easier of a process for parents to just sign the consents ahead of time and have their kid show up to school for the day and get tested,” said Totoraitis.
MHD and MPS have said that the rest of the calendar year will focus on finding lead found in buildings built prior to 1978.
As the year continues, more schools will likely be selected for lead remediation process, but the extent across the district still remains unseen.