MILWAUKEE — The Maxwell Anderson trial continued on Day 3 with a focus on evidence related to the burned car, data from location tracking apps, and testimony from detectives and Robinson’s friends.

Burned Car Evidence

The prosecution presented images of clothing found in Robinson’s burned car that were consistent to what she was last seen wearing.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Alexis Krusic opened evidence bags containing ripped jeans, a black puffer jacket, white shoes and a light yellow bed sheet. The clothing was found in the trunk of the car, and the jeans were turned inside-out.

“Looking at how these were recovered, it could be consistent with somebody assisting in the removal,” Det. Krusic said.

Prosecution also showed security footage they said shows two women watch someone light the car on fire near 30th St. and Lisbon Ave. on April 2, 2024. In the video, a witness is heard yelling “He did that,” while pointing at a person near the fire.

Missing Persons Report

Close friends of Robinson testified they shared cell phone locations with her. Life360 screenshots from Alana Fisher showed Robinson’s phone was at Warnimont Park in the early morning hours of the day she was reported missing.

Members of law enforcement who conducted a welfare check at Robinson’s apartment also testified.

“It was more just a funny feeling. When I clicked on that call, I saw this suspicious car fire. The owner hadn’t been located. The owner was Sade,” Milwaukee Police Department Detective Nora Donegan said.

All witnesses who took the stand on May 29 include:

MPD Detective Nora Donegan

Milwaukee Police Officer Nicholas Kropp

Evelyn Geurts, friend and co-worker of Sade Robinson

MCSO Detective John Guillott

Milwaukee Police Officer Keyona Vines

Alana Fisher, best friend of Sade Robinson

MCSO Detective Joseph Blanchar

MCSO Detective Kayla Bjerke

Milwaukee Police Officer Derek Kolb

MCSO Detective Alexis Krusic

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent Ricky Hainkins

Milwaukee Crime Lab trace evidence analyst Meghann McMahon

MCSO Detective Joann Donner

MPD Detective Casey Donahue

Day 2 of testimony on May 28 revisited the timeline of Robinson’s disappearance and graphic details of the severed leg found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

What’s Next: Judge Laura Crivello decided the defense will be allowed to enter suspected drugs found in Robinson’s apartment into evidence. The state had argued the drugs were not relevant to the trial. The trial resumes on Friday, May 30 at 8:45 a.m.