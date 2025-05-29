Who says you need an ocean for hula? This AAPI Heritage Month, we discover how one dedicated school brings the grace and stories of Hawai’i to the Badger State.

Forget what you think you know about Wisconsin. While we’re famous for cheese and brats, this Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage month, we’re uncovering a different kind of flavor. We explore how the spirit of Aloha finds a surprising home and why the art of Hula is more than just a dance. It’s a living bridge between cultures right here in Wisconsin.

Meet Malia Chow, “I am the founder and program director of Na Hale Studios.”

Both her parents were military. Her father is Hawaiian and her mother is from in Menomonee Falls. Malia and her twin sister were born in Hawaii and they all moved back here in search of education opportunities and jobs.

“So, we moved here in the 80s when we were just babies and we’ve been here ever since. My grandma’s pure Hawaiian. My mom promised her that if she took her twins to Wisconsin that she would make sure that we never forgot our culture and we learned our culture,” says Chow.

So, even though they grew up in Wisconsin, they grew up steeped in their culture singing and dancing hula.

Chow explains, “There were some Hawaiian groups that were already well established out here and my dad started playing music for those groups. At 4 years old, we started dancing hula. And when we were about 16, we went professional in our performance group that was called Hale O Malo.”

And in 2018, they opened Na Hale Studios,

“Which stands for many houses because we house many disciplines of arts, culture, dance, and music,” says Chow.

That’s when they started opening up the classes to the public. Their ensembles perform all over the place from Betty Brinn to Discovery World to the Green Bay Titletown Cultural Fest.

“I do a lot of solo performances for academia, nursing homes, assisted living places, a lot of libraries where I can do cultural ‘edu-tainment’ or education. There’s a lot of opportunity for learning. They speak Hawaiian words. They do a lot of hands-on things where they can touch things like turtle shells and lava rocks and hula implements. And I use that as a catalyst to teach them the idea of the Aloha spirit or that idea of love, unity, ohana, family, and oneness within the community” explains Chow.

Even the word Aloha is deeper than you think. It’s way more than just a greeting or goodbye.

“We know it as it’s two words, Alo meaning sort of myself or my being and Ha meaning my spirit or my breath. And when Hawaiians traditionally meet, they will kind of lean into each other as they might touch foreheads then they will share a breath. People think that Aloha means hello and goodbye, and it’s appropriate to say it during hello and goodbye, but really what it means is that sharing. And that’s why Aloha, really if you look it up in the Hawaiian dictionary, it means love,” says Chow

There’s so much more to hula than just dancing.

Chow explains, “Hula is also a way that you behave. It’s a way that you walk in the world. So once you leave the classroom, how are you living with Aloha? How are we being culture keepers to preserve our tradition so that it can continue to sustain ourselves?”

Na Hale is a special Halau or hula school in that they don’t just stick to Hawai’i. They also bring instructors from all over to teach everything from Tahitian dancing, Samoan fire-knife dancing, as well as Maori dancing from New Zealand.

It’s really an all around Polynesian cultural experience.

Chow says, “Hula is healing when we dance it, but it’s also healing to observe it and witness it.”

So, fancy yourself a dancer? Or maybe you just saw “Lilo and Stitch” and you want to learn more about the culture. Na Hale Studios right here in Butler, Wisconsin might be right up your alley.

Mahalo Nui Loa or thank you very much to Malia Chow and everyone at Na Hale Studios where you learn about Aloha and hopefully put it into practice out in the rest of the world.

