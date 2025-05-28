WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been filed against a Pewaukee school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a child.

62-year-old Thomas Felser pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and two additional counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they’ve identified a second victim in an amended criminal complaint filed May 27. It says surveillance footage from the bus shows Felser inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl over the last two months.

Felser was initially charged May 16 with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and three counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer connected to a 6-year-old victim. He pled not guilty to those charges.

Felser is in custody on $350,000 cash bond. A bail hearing is scheduled for June 2 at 10:30 a.m.