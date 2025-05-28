MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a missing boater recovered from Lake Monona as Collin Smith of St. Louis, Missouri.
Smith was onboard a sailboat with three other people when it capsized just after 8:00 p.m. on May 16. Madison Fire Rescue responded where “one person had drifted to shore on the overturned sailing vessel, while others remained with a kayak. Two of the three people clinging to the kayak were rescued, and the fourth person, who was without a life jacket, is still missing.”
Search efforts were suspended due to weather, and restarted on May 23. At approximately 9:45pm on May 23, volunteers with Bruce’s Legacy along with deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement located and recovered a body from Lake Monona.
In a statement from Smith’s family:
Collin is loved and admired by so many, as evidenced by the outpouring of support and prayers from many, many people.
Collin’s spirit will live on through his parents and his 3 sisters, his beloved cat, his extended family, his coworkers, and the multitude of friends and acquaintances who were always a source of pride for him, and who will always be a valued treasure in his life.
Collin always had an ability to explain things to others in a way that they understood. In doing so, he would often add his unique style and flair, but most of all, his quick wit and effusive sense of humor. From an early age, Collin embraced the idea of “asking people for help in a way they want to help you”, and this is how he lived his life: by treating others with courtesy, by truly listening and thinking before he spoke, and by being kind and compassionate.
Collin’s family and friends express their sincere gratitude to Bruce’s Legacy for the final recovery of Collin, the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue, his loyal friends who bravely assisted with recovery efforts, and especially to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for compassionately
leading the entire effort.