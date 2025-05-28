MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a missing boater recovered from Lake Monona as Collin Smith of St. Louis, Missouri.

Smith was onboard a sailboat with three other people when it capsized just after 8:00 p.m. on May 16. Madison Fire Rescue responded where “one person had drifted to shore on the overturned sailing vessel, while others remained with a kayak. Two of the three people clinging to the kayak were rescued, and the fourth person, who was without a life jacket, is still missing.”

Search efforts were suspended due to weather, and restarted on May 23. At approximately 9:45pm on May 23, volunteers with Bruce’s Legacy along with deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement located and recovered a body from Lake Monona.

In a statement from Smith’s family: