MILWAUKEE, WI – Day 2 of the homicide trial for Maxwell Anderson unfolded with more testimony and evidence surrounding the discovery of Sade Robinson’s remains — and further arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

Search for the Truth Continues

Prosecutors reiterated that opening statements are not evidence , but a guide to help jurors understand the direction of the case.

Timeline Revisited

The state laid out a timeline starting with April 1st: Robinson met up with Anderson for dinner at Twisted Fisherman , then drinks at Duke’s , followed by going to Anderson’s home around 9:15 PM.

Later that morning, around 5:20 PM, two young men discovered a human leg on the shores of Lake Michigan, later confirmed to be Robinson’s.

Graphic Evidence Detailed in Court

Detective JoAnn Donner testified about responding to the scene at Warnimont Park . Described the leg as freshly severed with a zig-zag cut pattern , indicating deliberate dismemberment. No decomposition, tattoos, or scars were visible. The leg had pink toenail polish and belonged to a woman with a youthful appearance.

Search Efforts Yield Little

Eight K-9 searches, drone flyovers, and dive team scans of Lake Michigan turned up no additional remains at the park .

Surveillance and bus camera footage place a man matching Anderson’s description near Lisbon Ave, where Robinson’s burned car was found hours later.

Defense Pushes Back

Defense attorneys emphasized reasonable doubt , not disputing many facts but questioning the lack of DNA evidence.

Additional Testimony

Deputy Leon Martin and Officer Zachary Desmet described difficult terrain where the leg was found — steep hills and thick brush, not accessible by vehicle.

What’s Next:

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week, with more witness testimony and evidence presentations. Prosecutors say the timeline and surveillance will be crucial in proving their case. The defense maintains that lack of direct physical evidence undermines the charges.

MILWAUKEE — The first full day of the Maxwell Anderson trial began in Milwaukee just before 9:00 a.m. on May 28.

Judge Laura Crivello provided instructions to the jury before letting each side present their opening statements and call their first witnesses.

34-year-old Maxwell Anderson is charged with four felonies including 1st degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and hiding a corpse in the death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson in April 2024.

The trial officially started on May 27 with jury selection, with 12 women and 3 men selected to serve, three of whom will become alternates for the final deliberations. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The lead prosecutor is Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian F. Vance-Curzan and the defense attorneys include Anthony D. Cotton and Jason A. Findling.

