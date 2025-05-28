MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the public of several missing flares at risk of exploding in Lake Michigan.

The flares are called phosphorous pyrotechnics, used for enhancing visibility during search and rescue operations for people or vessels in the water. When activated, the silver cylinders produce a red smoke and flame that can reach temperatures of nearly 2900 degrees Fahrenheit.

They were deployed offshore in Milwaukee in early May during a joint military exercise with the Air Force, but the Coast Guard says four of them did not activate. One of the flares was located on Montrose Beach in Chicago by a lifeguard on Memorial Day.

Unactivated flares are 15 to 18 inches in length and float. They have military markings and a warning label. The unaccounted for flares are still considered armed when they don’t activate.

“At this point they could have lit off or burned,” Joe Neff, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer told WTMJ. “Once they do go off, the shells can sink.”

The Coast Guard warns beachgoers and boaters to still exercise caution and call 911 if they come across one.

“We just don’t want anybody to find one of these, thinking it’s a souvenir… then it activates inside their car or their house and catches something on fire,” Neff said.





