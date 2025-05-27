SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — No one was injured and no businesses were evacuated after a liquid mercury spill in South Milwaukee on Memorial Day.

Emergency crews from the South Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) teams responded just after 4:00 p.m. on May 26 to reports of liquid mercury at My Storage Home on Columbia Avenue.

“Upon arrival, hazardous materials technicians confirmed the presence of elemental mercury and immediately implemented safety protocols to isolate the affected area and prevent further exposure or environmental contamination. Air quality monitoring and surface testing were conducted to ensure the safety of personnel and surrounding areas,” according to South Milwaukee fire officials.

The mercury was safely contained and removed. The property was released back to the owner once safety was ensured.

Authorities say the owner is working with a licensed third-party environmental remediation company for the continued cleanup and final disposal.