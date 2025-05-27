MILWAUKEE — Jury selection begins today in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the Milwaukee man accused of murdering and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

He faces three felony charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building. Anderson has pled not guilty.

Robinson was first reported missing on April 3, 2024. Hours later, it was confirmed her burned out car was found near Lisbon and 29th. 34-year-old Maxwell Anderson was arrested on April 12 in connection with Robinson’s death and dismemberment, as her remains were discovered in Cudahy’s Warnimont Park and along Lake Michigan in Wisconsin and northern Illinois in the days that followed.

Sade Robinson

The criminal complaint alleges that Anderson was on a date with Robinson before her disappearance. An amendment to the criminal complaint released in April indicates blood found on the bedding and walls of Anderson’s basement during a search of his property did not belong to Robinson.

Anderson’s family had expressed sorrow over the death of Robinson, while her family honored her memory and spoke about resilience as the tragedy unfolded. Milwaukee Area Technical College awarded her a posthumous degree in Criminal Justice in May 2024.

Anderson’s trial was delayed until May 27 after his attorneys argued for more time to review forensic evidence collected.

Robinson’s family has also filed a civil lawsuit against Anderson and the bars involved in the case.