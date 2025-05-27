MADISON — A six-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after accidentally shooting themself on Memorial Day.

Madison Police found the child in the living room of an apartment near Milky Way and Milwaukee St. on Monday, May 26 just before 10 a.m. Police said the firearm was left out within reach of the child, and two other children were inside the home at the time but were not hurt.

34-year-old Zeyheari Powel was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, neglect causing great bodily harm, and injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

Police said the firearm was legally owned by a man who was watching the children.