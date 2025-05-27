MILWAUKEE — A jury has been selected in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the 34-year-old Milwaukee man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson. Anderson plead not guilty to all four charges: 1st degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and the latest, hiding a corpse.

Day one started with 73 potential jurors from all corners of Milwaukee County. Some were stricken because of an inability to deal with gruesome images. One juror admitted they are “a highly emotional person, and I have a bad gag reflex.”

The judge informed all potential jurors that, if selected, they would not be allowed to use social media, consume news in any form, or talk to anyone they know personally about the trial. Another juror was stricken because they felt they would “tell my husband and my therapist.”

Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello’s courtroom #620

Robinson’s family filled the full two rows reserved for them in Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello’s sixth floor court room. They sometimes appeared visually distressed, especially when the defense questioned the potential jurors.

Associate Attorney Jason Findling asked jurors how they felt about the credibility of DNA evidence, their backgrounds and knowledge of the medical field, and if they had any personal stories about “being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Only two individuals occupied Anderson’s side of the courtroom.

The final jury consists of 15 members, 12 will be sat and three will be alternates. There are 12 women and three men selected.

Opening remarks begin on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. Judge Crivello anticipates the trial taking two weeks.