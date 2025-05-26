UPDATE 5/27/25 4:45 PM — The deceased victims have been identified as 51-year-old Nicole Horne and 56-year-old Jay Horne from Oostburg.

The 22-year-old passenger who suffered serious injuries is Alissa Horne.

The wrong-way driver, 34-year-old Ace Vue from Milwaukee remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting criminal charges for Vue of first degree reckless homicide and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

News Release from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office on the fatal crash on May 27, 2025.

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A tragic crash early Monday morning in Ozaukee County has left two people dead and two others seriously injured after a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 43.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 1 a.m. near County Highway H in the Town of Port Washington. About ten minutes earlier, multiple 911 calls reported a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate.

Authorities say a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee was driving south in the northbound lanes when he struck another vehicle head-on. The crash killed the driver of that car — a 51-year-old woman from Oostburg — and a 56-year-old male passenger, also from Oostburg.

A 22-year-old woman in the same vehicle was seriously injured and had to be extricated by emergency crews before being taken to the hospital.

The wrong-way driver, who was alone in his vehicle, also suffered critical injuries and was airlifted by Flight for Life to a nearby hospital.

Northbound lanes of I-43 were closed for about five hours while investigators processed the scene. The names of those involved have not been released, and it remains unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.