MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead and two others injured within a 16-hour span on Sunday, May 25.

The first shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. near 35th Street and Florist Avenue. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. A 48-year-old man died from his injuries, while a 42-year-old man was hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

Later that night, around 9:05 p.m., another shooting occurred near the Teutonia Avenue near Ring Street in the Borchert Field area. A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

Police are actively investigating both incidents and continue to search for suspects.