STEPHENSON, Wis.— Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marinette County.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:22 p.m. on May 23 at the intersection of County highway A and Moonshine Hill Road in the Town of Stephenson.

Investigators say 60-year-old Daniel W. Mrotek of Berlin was driving west on Moonshine Hill Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a northbound vehicle on County Highway A.

The second vehicle was occupied by 71-year-old Thomas J. Robe and 69-year-old Sharon R. Robe, both from Oak Creek. Both sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Authorities say Mrotek was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He also died from injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.