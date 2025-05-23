WAUKESHA, Wis. — Multiple suspects are wanted after a large fight inside Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living Center left adults and juveniles injured on Thursday.

Waukesha Police responded to several 911 calls reporting a chaotic fight with screaming in the background just after 1:30 p.m. on May 22.

Police say a dispute began among several employees, then escalated when another group of people forcibly entered the lobby.

Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann called the attack a “coordinated physical assault.”

Several people and a juvenile were assaulted, including one victim who was likely kicked in the head. Another person had their phone stolen, which was later found destroyed on Interstate 94.

Police believe eight to ten people including adults and juveniles were involved, based on surveillance video.

Waukesha Police are searching for suspects who could face charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and child abuse.