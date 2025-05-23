MILWAUKEE — As Memorial Day weekend takes place over the next three days, city services will be paused to celebrate the federal holiday.

On May 24 and May 25, Milwaukee Department of Public Works services will be available for standard weekend hours of operation, but on May 26, city services will be paused for the day.

Garbage, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers:

• There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, May 26. Reminder – collection days shift forward after each City holiday. Review your collection schedule here.

• Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Monday, May 26.

Parking Enforcement:

• No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, May 26.

• No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (May 26 from 2 a.m. to 6

a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (May 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

• Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (May 28 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Tow Lot:

• Closed Monday, May 26.

Milwaukee Water Works:

• The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Monday, May 26 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

• Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.

• Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water .

• Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed to [email protected]

or calling Customer Service the following business day.

• For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.