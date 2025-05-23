BRIGHTON, Wis.– A fast-moving fire destroyed a home in the town of Brighton Thursday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. Officials say the blaze likely started with lithium-ion batteries charging inside the residence.
Crews were dispatched just after 1:00 p.m. to a home near 18th Street and 240th Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
“The structure sits back from the road some 400ft in a heavily wooded lot that you can’t even see the house from the road,” Kansasville Fire Chief Ron Molnar tells WTMJ.
“So when they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed and it wasn’t safe to enter because there was collapse of the vaulted ceiling inside. So there was an exterior. It was called a defensive attack because of the challenges in a rural area like that. The size of the structure was nearly 4,000 square foot, two story structure. We call the mutual aid box alarm to request assistance from other mutual aid departments.”
Firefighters from multiple departments in Southeastern Wisconsin, included roughly 20 departments, from Racine County, Kenosha County, Waller County, and more. There were some from Northern Illinois, like Antioch Illinois and Gurnee, Illinois. The 128th Air Refueling Wing from Milwaukee County had a tender with over 3,000 gallons of water. An excavator was eventually brought in to tear apart the structure and help extinguish remaining hotspots. Chief Molnar says, “We went to the third level on the mutual aid box alarm. What that does is it brings, you know, when you’re at the third level, there’s usually three fire engines, three squads. That’s a truck with manpower. Three tenders.”
Though no one was inside the home a the time, officials confirmed several pets, including two dogs, a cat, a hamster, and a salamander, were all killed in the fire. Investigators say the fire is believed to be caused by lithium-ion batteries left charging inside. According to Chief Molnar, the batteries were connected to a large drone that the homeowner had recently purchased.
“The homeowner reported that he had first plugged it in to charge the batteries roughly an hour before he left. And he was gone for almost two hours before the fire was reported. So anytime
it’s something new that changed in the house, it’s the only thing that’s changed. And there was evidence recovered inside the home to show that it overheated of an explosion of this lithium ion battery.”
Fire crews and investigators found ammunition in the home but was said to be no cause for concern.
“There was ammunition in the home,” Chief Ron Molnar says.
“Well, really pretty much everybody in a rural area has ammunition, it’s quite common. There’s nothing really unusual to have ammunition in a home. There wasn’t any concern, major concern, or extraordinary about the situation regarding ammunition. There’s some LP tanks that were in the garage. The outstanding work done by the emergency responders from across Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois is amazing.”
Chief Molnar wants the public to know that there is no danger to anyone else in the area. The Kansasville Fire Department is being assisted by the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force. The home is considered a total loss.