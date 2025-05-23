MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man faces over 12 years in federal prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers and stealing the mail.

22-year-old Huria Abu admitted to being part of a group that called themselves the “Scamily”. Court records indicate that the group “robbed the mail carriers at gunpoint for the postal carriers’ arrow keys, which were then used to steal U.S. mail from mail receptacles”. The events happened between October 2022 and March 2023 in Milwaukee.

The other co-defendants in this case include:

Jessie L. Cook (21): 94 months’ prison, followed by four years of supervised release (sentenced August 9, 2024)

Abdi A. Abdi (24): 96 months’ prison, followed by three years of supervised release (sentenced April 14, 2024)

Darrion M. Allison (24): 72 months’ prison, followed by five years of supervised release (sentenced November 8, 2024)

Abdi I. Baba (27): 120 months’ prison, followed by three years of supervised release (sentenced July 24, 2024)

Abu will also spend five years on supervised release following completion of his prison sentence.