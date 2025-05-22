PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. — Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the individual for the May 8th stand off in Fredonia as 37-year-old Matthew Novak.

Novak was recently released from a behavioral mental health facility on Thursday and is now being held in the Ozaukee county jail.

Ozaukee sheriff’s deputies arrested Novak after barricading himself inside a home with weapons for over 38 hours on May 10th.

Novak could face multiple charges including Battery or Threat to an Officer, Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety and Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement.

Charges are still waiting to be filed by the Ozaukee county district attorney’s office.