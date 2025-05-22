MILWAUKEE — An inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail is dead after a medical emergency.

A corrections officer was alerted about an inmate being unconscious and in medical distress as they were conducting a housing unit inspection around 7:40 p.m. on May 21. The officer declared it a medical emergency and despite two NARCAN deployments and other life-saving measures, the inmate died around 8:19pm.

Authorities say the 33-year-old man had been in custody since late November on a single felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

