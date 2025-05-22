MILWAUKEE — An inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail is dead after a medical emergency.
A corrections officer was alerted about an inmate being unconscious and in medical distress as they were conducting a housing unit inspection around 7:40 p.m. on May 21. The officer declared it a medical emergency and despite two NARCAN deployments and other life-saving measures, the inmate died around 8:19pm.
Authorities say the 33-year-old man had been in custody since late November on a single felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
In a statement:
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the in-custody death of a 33-year-old man who experienced a medical emergency at the Milwaukee County Jail (MCJ) Wednesday evening.
The man was booked into custody in late November on a single felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.
At approximately 7:41 PM Wednesday, a correctional officer conducting a housing unit inspection was alerted by an occupant that his cellmate appeared to be unconscious and in medical distress. The officer declared a medical emergency. Multiple officers and supervisors then responded, and began lifesaving measures, including two NARCAN deployments. At about 7:51 PM Milwaukee Fire Department emergency personnel arrived and continued lifesaving measures. Unfortunately the man did not survive, and he was pronounced deceased at 8:19 PM.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) offers condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.
Per Wisconsin law, the MCSO is not investigating itself in this matter. No further comment will be issued at this time, and all inquiries should be directed to the investigating agency.