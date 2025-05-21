MADISON, WI.,– Wisconsin Football‘s long-awaited rematch with Notre Dame is getting a new date- and primetime spotlight.

New Gamy Day

Originally slated to Saturday, September 5, 2026, the matchup has officially been moved to Sunday, September 6, making it a marquee event for Labor Day weekend. the game will be televised live on NBC, taking place before the start of the NFL season.

A Match Year in the Making

This high-profiled clash was first scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. the two teams eventually met at Soldier Field in 2021 as part of the Shamrock Series, where Notre Dame earned a convincing 41-13 win.

Lambeau Field Return

The 2026 game will also mark Wisconsin’s return to Lambeau Field– the first since the Badgers upset No. 5 LSU in 2016. That win helped launch Wisconsin into a standout season, culminating in a Cotton Bowl victory and Big Ten Championship appearance.

Ticket Info

Fans eager to attend will have to wait just a bit longer- ticket information will be released at a later date.

Badgers know how to show out on Sundays 😏



The 2026 season opener against Notre Dame has been moved to September 6th at Lambeau Field.



🔗: https://t.co/n3bFNPvRcu pic.twitter.com/O1feZ4FIxd — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 21, 2025