MADISON, Wis. — It took a suggestion from a 3 year old to transform 2 garbage trucks in Madison into rolling murals.

Fred is a resident of Madison, and sent a letter to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in 2024 requesting a color change for the garbage trucks that pass his home. “I would prefer a purple trash truck or a rainbow colored trash truck. I love the blue one, but maybe a new color would be exciting too!”

Letter from 3-year-old Fred to Mayor Rhodes-Conway. Courtesy of the City of Madison.

The city agreed with Fred’s suggestion, so the Streets Division partnered with Madison Arts to add artwork to two of the city’s garbage trucks.

They debuted the new art on the trucks on May 20. “By placing artwork on Streets Division trucks, we’re creating beauty in unexpected places,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway at the unveiling. “And by turning our collection vehicles into mobile galleries we can share the work of talented artists in our community with our community.”

Mayor Rhodes-Conway continued, “when you write us, call us, or email us with a good idea we will do what we can to put that into practice.”

The East Madison garbage truck features art by Rachel Christopoulos that showcases the Madison skyline.

East Madison Art Garbage Truck with art by Rachel Christopoulos. Image courtesy of the City of Madison.

The West Madison garbage truck features art by Cat Capellaro with a mural of a turkey.

West Madison Art Garbage Truck with art by Cat Capellaro. Image courtesy of City of Madison.

The city also provides a PDF for children to create their own art garbage truck that can be submitted via email, or regular mail to one of our offices, or even dropping it off to City Hall. Artworks will be published online.