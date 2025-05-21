MILWAUKEE— The Milwaukee Public School district sent a letter to parents on Tuesday announcing that Starms Early Childhood Center is finally free of lead dust.

The school had been closed since March as the district hired cleaning and lead remediation teams to rid the building of any lead dust to prevent children from getting blood lead poisoning.

While Starms Early Childhood Center is clean at this time, school community members have voted to keep students at Starms Discovery Learning Center for the rest of the school year to avoid any learning disruptions.

The district is still continuing to clean for lead dust at LaFollette School and both Brown Street and Westside Academies.

As part of MPS’s lead action plan the school district and Milwaukee Health Department still plans to inspect, mark, and clean any schools with elevated levels of lead dust that were built before 1950 for the rest of the MPS summer break.

Since the MPS lead crisis began in January of this year, seven MPS students have tested positive for higher blood lead levels.

The school district is still calling on MPS parents to have their child screened for high blood lead levels as only 20 students showed up at North Division High School for a test that was supposed to test 300 students.

In an effort to keep parents and faculty fully informed, MPS announced that it would host an in-person 6p.m. town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 28th at Rufus King International Middle School.