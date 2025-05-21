MILWAUKEE — The latest Marquette University Law School Poll shows disapproval overall for the start of President Trump’s second term.

58% of people think the country is on the wrong track and 54% disapprove of the job President Trump is doing as presdient, the same opinion from March.

Those disapproving point to concerns about tariffs, continued inflation, spending cuts, and foreign policy — especially of the Russia-Ukraine War.

A majority of voters approve of the president’s border security policies, but voters are split 50-50 on his handling of immigration. 60% of respondants oppose the president’s idea to send U.S. citizens convicted of certain crimes to prison in El Salvador.

Americans say that landing on Mars should not be a priority and oppose the United States aquiring Greenland.