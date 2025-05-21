MILWAUKEE — While music is the heartbeat of Summerfest, this year’s festival is also a celebration of local makers and small businesses bringing fresh energy and creativity to the grounds. From organic skincare to stylish hats and dog accessories, Summerfest is a launchpad for Wisconsin entrepreneurs.
Talk Dog To Me
A clothing brand with a cause. Talk Dog to Me is more than just a regular clothing business, but stands for something that many would not expect. Owner, Karen Eckert, says, “This is a brand that has a mission to it. My mission is to end Puppy Mills in Wisconsin. So what I do is I do vendor events throughout the state, and I give 5% back to rescues and shelters that take in Puppy Mill survivor dogs. You can go to my website at Talk Dog To Me and you can check out how you can do your part. You can contact your legislatures, you can write letters to your representatives, be informed, and ask questions, and that’s what we’re apart of.”
Mae Rose
Making their Summerfest debut, Mae Rose offers organic, handcrafted skincare products crafted with natural ingredients. Perfect for festivalgoers seeking wellness and beauty in one booth, it’s a brand rooted in care for both people and the planet. Owner Sheena says, “So I have eczema. I wanted to create something that can kind of help soothe people that have skin for eczema. I infused oatmeal, calendula, lavender. Those are the type of
oils and butters that help soothe people. You know, eczema irritates skin. Typically when you have eczema, they don’t want you to put fragrances on your skin because that’ll irritate it even more. And so I was like, well, I want to smell good, too. So I want to create something that can smell good, but safe for my skin as well.”
Bandit Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s own streetwear standout, Bandit Milwaukee brings bold designs and custom snapbacks that celebrate local pride and style. Whether you want to rep your city or refresh your wardrobe, this brand has you covered.
Co-owner Michelle Eigenberger says, “We like bold colors, bright prints,
clothes from eras that have traveled through time. We are so excited to be at Summerfest. We think that, we’ll be able to showcase the best of Milwaukee on the world stage.”
Co-Owner Liz Kiesling says, “We just want to show people what Milwaukee is all about, you know, our store, Brady street,
there just to be amongst the fun. People come from all over the country for this.”
Howdy Hat Bar
For festival fashion that tops off every look, Howdy Hat Bar offers handcrafted hats blending classic Western style with modern flair. It’s the perfect place to find that unique piece that stands out in the crowd. Co-Owner Grace Levesque says, “There’s a lot of similar concepts going around, but we decided to make it mobile. We saw the concept when we were down south, and it was a hit, and we just thought, you know, why not bring it to the city that we love and give the community something fun to make and kind of keep for themselves?”
Dog Goods for Good Dogs
Treat your furry friend right with Dog Goods for Good Dogs, a local brand specializing in wholesome, natural dog accessories made with a loving story behind it. Owner Stacy Blythe says, “I make dog accessories. I actually adopted my dog from a shelter, and I did not know at the time that he was going to be a special needs dog. So when some medical needs arose, I didn’t have a way to pay them, so I started making bow ties. I learned how to sew and kind of built a business out of it so I could save my dog’s life.”
Why It Matters
Summerfest’s growing focus on local vendors means visitors can discover new favorites while supporting small businesses with big dreams.
From pet gear to fashion and wellness, to the great unique foods, Summerfest 2025 is about celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant, creative community—one small business at a time.