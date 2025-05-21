MILWAUKEE— While music is the heartbeat of Summerfest, this year’s festival is also a celebration of local makers and small businesses bringing fresh energy and creativity to the grounds. From organic skincare to stylish hats and dog accessories, Summerfest is a launchpad for Wisconsin entrepreneurs.

Talk Dog To Me

A clothing brand with a cause. Talk Dog to Me is more than just a regular clothing business, but stands for something that many would not expect. Owner, Karen Eckert, says, “This ​is a ​brand ​that ​has ​a ​mission ​to ​it. My ​mission ​is ​to ​end ​Puppy ​Mills ​in ​Wisconsin. ​So ​what ​I ​do ​is ​I ​do ​vendor ​events ​throughout ​the ​state, ​and ​I ​give ​5% ​back ​to ​rescues ​and ​shelters ​that ​take ​in ​Puppy ​Mill ​survivor ​dogs. You ​can ​go ​to ​my ​website at ​Talk Dog To Me ​and ​you ​can ​check ​out ​how ​you ​can ​do ​your ​part. ​You ​can ​contact ​your ​legislatures, ​you ​can ​write ​letters ​to ​your ​representatives, ​be ​informed, ​and ​ask ​questions, ​and ​that’s ​what ​we’re ​apart ​of.”

Mae Rose

Making their Summerfest debut, Mae Rose offers organic, handcrafted skincare products crafted with natural ingredients. Perfect for festivalgoers seeking wellness and beauty in one booth, it’s a brand rooted in care for both people and the planet. Owner Sheena says, “So ​I ​have ​eczema. ​I ​wanted ​to ​create ​something ​that ​can ​kind ​of ​help ​soothe people ​that ​have ​skin ​for ​eczema. ​I ​infused ​oatmeal, ​calendula, ​lavender. ​Those ​are ​the ​type ​of ​ oils ​and ​butters ​that ​help ​soothe ​people. ​You ​know, ​eczema ​irritates ​skin. ​Typically ​when ​you ​have ​eczema, ​they ​don’t ​want ​you ​to ​put ​fragrances ​on ​your ​skin ​because ​that’ll ​irritate ​it ​even ​more. ​And ​so ​I ​was ​like, ​well, ​I ​want ​to ​smell ​good, ​too. ​So ​I ​want ​to ​create ​something ​that ​can ​smell ​good, ​but ​safe ​for ​my ​skin ​as ​well.”

Bandit Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s own streetwear standout, Bandit Milwaukee brings bold designs and custom snapbacks that celebrate local pride and style. Whether you want to rep your city or refresh your wardrobe, this brand has you covered.

Co-owner Michelle ​Eigenberger says, “We ​like ​bold ​colors, ​bright ​prints, ​ clothes ​from ​eras ​that ​have ​traveled ​through ​time. We ​are ​so ​excited ​to ​be ​at ​Summerfest. ​We ​think ​that, ​ we’ll ​be ​able ​to ​showcase ​the ​best ​of ​Milwaukee ​on ​the ​world ​stage.”

Co-Owner Liz Kiesling says, “We just ​want to ​show ​people ​what ​Milwaukee ​is ​all ​about, ​you ​know, ​our ​store, ​Brady ​street, ​ there ​just ​to ​be ​amongst ​the ​fun.​ People ​come ​from ​all ​over ​the ​country ​for ​this.”

Howdy Hat Bar

For festival fashion that tops off every look, Howdy Hat Bar offers handcrafted hats blending classic Western style with modern flair. It’s the perfect place to find that unique piece that stands out in the crowd. Co-Owner Grace Levesque says, “There’s ​a ​lot ​of ​similar ​concepts ​going ​around, ​but ​we ​decided ​to ​make ​it ​mobile. ​We ​saw ​the ​concept ​when ​we ​were ​down ​south, ​and ​it ​was ​a ​hit, ​and ​we ​just ​thought, ​you ​know, ​why ​not ​bring ​it ​to ​the ​city ​that ​we ​love ​and ​give ​the ​community ​something ​fun ​to ​make ​and ​kind ​of ​keep ​for ​themselves?”

Dog Goods for Good Dogs

Treat your furry friend right with Dog Goods for Good Dogs, a local brand specializing in wholesome, natural dog accessories made with a loving story behind it. Owner Stacy Blythe says, “I ​make ​dog ​accessories. ​I ​actually ​adopted ​my ​dog ​from ​a ​shelter, ​and ​I ​did ​not ​know ​at ​the ​time ​that ​he ​was ​going ​to ​be ​a ​special ​needs ​dog. ​So ​when ​some ​medical ​needs ​arose, ​I ​didn’t ​have ​a ​way ​to ​pay ​them, ​so ​I ​started ​making ​bow ​ties. ​I ​learned ​how ​to ​sew ​and ​kind ​of ​built ​a ​business ​out ​of ​it ​so ​I ​could ​save ​my ​dog’s ​life.”

Why It Matters

Summerfest’s growing focus on local vendors means visitors can discover new favorites while supporting small businesses with big dreams.

From pet gear to fashion and wellness, to the great unique foods, Summerfest 2025 is about celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant, creative community—one small business at a time.