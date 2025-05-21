Greenfield, WI– In a move aimed at making library resources more accessible to all residents, the Greenfield Public Library announced it will eliminate fines on most borrowed materials starting June 1, 2025.

The decision, approved unanimously by the Library Board, reflects a growing national trend toward removing financial barriers in public libraries. According to the board, overdue fines had minimal impact on revenue– accounting for just 0.0006% of her library’s annual budget–yet they disproportionately affected low-income and young patrons who may already face barriers to access.

Greenfield Public Library goes “Fine Free” starting June 1, 2025

What’s Changing?

Under the new policy, overdue fines will no longer be charged for books, audiobooks, and other standard materials. Patrons will still be responsible for lost or damaged items, and reminder notices will continue to be sent for overdue materials.

You’ll no longer be fined for returning books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, or Tonies late. However, certain items will still have fines because of how expensive or limited they are. These include:

Laptops

Wireless hotspots

Video Games

Library of Things items (like tools or equipment)

Explore Passes (passes to museums, parks, etc.)



These expectations are due to the limited availability and high cost of replacement for these materials.

Greenfield Public Library Fine Free FAQ. Greenfield Public Library goes “Fine Free” starting June 1, 2025

Why Go Fine-Free?

Library officials excited several key reasons for the shift:

Minimal Revenue Impact: Fine collections generated a negligible portion of the budget and were often outweighed by the cost of processing them.

Improved Returns Elsewhere: Other fine-free libraries across the county have reported no significant increase in lost or overdue materials.

Boosted Community Access: removing fines has been shown to increase library usage, especially among families, students, and underserved populations.

For more information on the fine-free policy, visit the Greenfield Public Library’s official website at greenfieldlibrary.org.