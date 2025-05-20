PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two graduating students have died at the University of Wisconsin – Platteville after what administrators are calling a “targeted and isolated” incident on May 19.

University officials confirmed that 22-year-old Kelsie Martin of Beloit and 22-year-old Hallie Helms of Baraboo died in a “targeted and isolated event between two individuals” in the Wilgus Hall dormitory on campus.

Wilgus Hall dormitory. Image courtesy of University of Wisconsin – Platteville.

UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich announced all final exams and assignments are cancelled through the end of the week. Campus will remain open outside of Wilgus Hall.

“Our biggest concern at this point is the safety and wellbeing of our students,” she said in a press conference on May 19.

UW-Platteville is providing mental health support to students and staff, with an informational and emotional support line at 844-602-6680 or 720-727-0004, staffed by mental health professionals. Students can also access counseling through Mantra’s Care Hub or University Counseling on campus through May 23 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Students were initially told to shelter in place or to avoid campus around 4 p.m. on May 19. An update was provided about an hour later reading: “Pioneer Alerts: Law enforcement has confirmed that there is no active threat to the campus community. Emergency responders remain on the scene to provide assistance. Please continue to avoid Wilgus Hall. We will be communicating with residents of Wilgus Hall via campus email. More information will be sent via your university email.”

Martin and Helms were both listed as receiving a degrees in the graduation program from May 18.