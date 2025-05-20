MILWAUKEE – Brewers manager Pat Murphy says no, he wasn’t calling out the front office or team ownership.

Following a 7-0 loss to the Twins on Saturday, the skipper said “Did we go spend a lot of money in the offseason, guys? Let’s call a spade a spade, no we didn’t. Are we real deep in the position player business? No, we’re not.”

On Tuesday, Murphy insisted he wasn’t calling out the Front Office or Ownership.

“I wasn’t taking a shot at anybody. They know how I feel about things,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “I was talking about our lack of depth. We’ve had a ton of injuries.”

Murphy said he doesn’t need to go through the media in order to communicate with his bosses.

“They know how I feel about things,” he explained. “I wasn’t trying (to take a shot). If it was interpreted that way, then so be it.”