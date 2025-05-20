PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. — Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office has provided and update to the stand-off that took place in the village of Freedonia earlier this month.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has announced that the suspect is currently in custody at a behavioral health facility and is pending a court hearing scheduled for later this week.

The Freedonia 38-hour standoff took place between Thursday, May 8th at around 10:30 P.M. and extended all the way until Saturday, May 10th at 11:00 A.M.

When the sheriff’s office cleared the house of the suspect, a search was performed by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Until where no explosive devices were found.

On Wednesday, May 14th a total search of the house by the Ozaukee’s sheriff’s office with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab found:

-Four handguns

-Nine long guns

-Night vision goggles

-Thermal optics

-Multiple electronic devices

All evidence was collected by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab- Milwaukee Office and is pending inventory and analysis.