MILWAUKEE – The 2024 Republican National Convention brought more than $320-million to the state and local economies, the MKE 2024 Host Committee announced on Tuesday.

The report, commissioned by the MKE 2024 Host Committee and conducted by Tourism Economics, revealed a total economic impact exceeded initial expectations. The report estimated the convention generated $216.3 million in direct spending.

The RNC brought tens of thousands to Milwaukee in July 2024, just weeks after new Baird Center had opened.

“We were able to showcase that big, beautiful building all over the world,” Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “We heard from planners saying ‘We didn’t realize how beautiful you’re expansion was going to be.'”

The RNC also reported 3,441 total jobs and generated $16.8 million in state and local taxes, according to the report.