MILWAUKEE– The Milwaukee Brewers teamed up with Habitat for Humanity Tuesday to start construction on a new home. The house is one of 34 being built this year. All of the homes will be sold to first time home buyers at an affordable price.

THE BREWERS AND COMMUNITY LEADERS

“Part ​of ​our ​goal is ​to ​improve ​the ​health ​and ​well ​being ​of ​everybody ​in ​the ​city ​and ​the ​state,” says Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Brewers. “Habitat ​for ​Humanity ​is ​a ​great ​place ​to ​start ​because ​they ​build ​great ​homes ​and ​they ​provide ​dreams ​for ​people.”

THE RACING SAUSAGES

The Brewers Community Foundation has been partners with Habitat for Humanity for over 15 years. Joining the Brewers in support on Tuesday were both Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and CFO of Habitat for Humanity Al Smith.

“It’s ​going ​midtown ​Milwaukee, ​and ​I ​think ​they’re ​trying ​to ​get ​100 ​homes ​built. ​They’ve ​been ​doing ​this ​for ​a ​long ​time ​and ​it’s ​a ​great ​testament ​to ​sort ​of ​the ​fortitude ​and ​mission ​of ​this ​group,” says Schlesinger. “You ​look ​at ​something ​as ​simple ​as ​housing, it’s ​a ​great ​thing ​to ​deliver ​a ​house ​to ​somebody ​in ​affordable ​housing ​that’s ​well ​made, ​that’s ​pretty, that ​provides ​stability. The ​Brewers ​are ​a ​community ​organization, ​and ​we’re ​part ​of ​the ​community. ​And ​to ​help ​the ​community ​is ​part ​of ​our ​goal, ​besides ​winning ​games.”

For information, visit Habitat for Humanity and the Brewers Community Foundation.