PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office provides an update to the stand-off that took place in the village of Freedonia earlier this month.

The suspect is currently in custody at a behavioral health facility and is pending a court hearing scheduled for later this week.

The Freedonia 38-hour standoff started between Thursday, May 8 at around 10:30 p.m. and extended until Saturday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m.

When the sheriff’s office cleared the house of the suspect on Fox Glen Road, a search was performed by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Until where no explosive devices were found.

On Wednesday, May 14th a total search of the house by the Ozaukee’s sheriff’s office with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab found:

Four handguns

Nine long guns

Night vision goggles

Thermal optics

Multiple electronic devices

All evidence was collected by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab- Milwaukee Office and is pending inventory and analysis.