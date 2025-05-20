WATERFORD, Wis. — A formal apology and conduct policy changes for Waterford Union High School come after an investigation into allegations of racial slurs and behavior at a high school track meet.

The meet included student athletes and families from Milwaukee’s Rufus King International High School on May 7 where they claim that they were targeted by Waterford Union students with racist taunts. The Rufus King coaching staff pulled the team from the meet early, citing safety concerns.

An investigation by adminstrators at Waterford Union included over 40 interviews along with reviewing video footage that “confirmed instances of racially charged comments and stereotypical behavior directed at athletes from Rufus King” along with mocking students’ names, gang references, and even a “WIAA-sanctioned meet officially reportedly [using] racially insensitive language directed at a Rufus King athlete”.

Both the superintendents of Waterford Union High School and Milwaukee Public Schools have condemed the behavior at the track meet, with an official apology sent to Rufus King High School on May 13. Waterford Union plans to hold students accountable for their actions as well retrain event officials and meet clerks on culturally appropriate conduct.