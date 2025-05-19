MILWAUKEE– A burglary investigation that began in South Milwaukee escalated into a multi-agency standoff Sunday afternoon near 47th Street and West State Street, ending with the arrest of three suspects.

Officers from the South Milwaukee Police Department tracked the suspects to a Milwaukee home as part of their ongoing investigation. When authorities arrived, the individuals inside refused to surrender, prompting a tactical response that included help from Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

After nearly four hours of negotiations and containment, police safely arrested three people: a 27-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, and a 44-year-old man. All three are facing potential felony charges. their cases will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Neighbors who live near the scene said they were relieved by the peaceful resolution. Some reported being familiar with at least one of the suspects, stating there had been previous thefts and restraining orders in the area.

The home was cleared without injuries, and no officers were harmed during the incident. The investigation remains active.