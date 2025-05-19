PEWAUKEE, WI.–A former Pewaukee school bus driver is facing charges related to alleged sexual misconduct involving a young child, according to court records.

Thomas Felser, 62, appeared in court Friday on charges including repeated sexual assault of a 6-year-old child. He faces one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and three counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer. His bond was set at $350,000. Felser previously worked in the Pewaukee School District for over 3 decades as a teacher.

The allegations came to light in May when the child’s parent became concerned after noticing unusual activity involving the school bus. Authorities responded and began an investigation.

According to court documents, surveillance footage showed the bus driver spending extended periods alone with the child while the bus was stopped. The child later disclosed inappropriate contact during a forensic interview. Law enforcement confirmed some of the allegations through video evidence.

The Pewaukee School District released a statement expressing deep concern about the situation and emphasizing their commitment to student safety. The district encourages anyone with relevant information to contact local law enforcement.

Felser’s next court hearing is slated for May 28th, 2025 in Waukesha County.