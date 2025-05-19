MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joined local leaders and first responders Monday to rollup their sleeves and donate blood in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week.

The event, held at the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, highlighted the vital connection between blood donations and emergency care- especially as EMS teams teams increasingly perform whole blood transfusions in the field.

“I ​think ​donating ​blood ​is ​critical,” says Chief Health Policy Advisor and Medical Director, Dr. Ben Weston.

​”​When ​911 ​is ​called, ​instead ​of ​having ​to ​wait ​to ​get ​to ​the ​hospital, ​you ​can ​get ​blood ​right ​there ​on ​the ​scene. ​And ​we ​know ​that ​every ​minute ​counts. ​For ​every ​minute ​delay, ​it’s ​a ​2% ​increase ​in ​mortality. ​So ​when ​we ​can ​give ​somebody ​the ​blood ​right ​away, ​after ​they’re ​​hit ​by ​a ​car, ​they ​fall ​off ​a ​ladder, ​they ​get ​shot, ​whatever ​that ​trauma ​is, ​we ​can ​save ​lives ​by ​doing ​that. ​The ​blood ​you ​give ​today ​​can ​help ​that ​person ​in ​the ​future.”

Alongside Crowley and Weston were Cassandra Libal, Director of Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, and EMS Division Director Dan Pojar. The event also served as a call to action for the community to donate blood and support first responders.

“Since ​the ​pandemic, ​blood ​donations ​in ​the ​United ​States ​have ​dropped ​by ​10%”, Milwaukee Executive David Crowley explained.

​”Although ​37% ​of ​Americans ​are ​eligible ​to ​donate ​blood, ​less ​than ​10% ​actually ​do. ​And ​so ​without ​a ​reliable ​blood ​supply, ​our ​first ​responders, ​our ​medical, professionals, ​they ​can’t ​do ​their ​jobs ​effectively. ​So ​they ​need ​us. ​Also ​with ​our ​recent ​announcement ​related ​to ​our ​blood ​transfusions ​that ​we ​do ​in ​the ​field ​for ​our ​Milwaukee ​County ​residents ​through ​our ​Office ​of ​Emergency ​Responders, ​ ​ it’s ​important that ​folks ​understand ​this ​need. ​This ​is ​an ​urgent ​need ​to ​make ​sure ​that ​we ​are ​continuously ​saving ​lives, ​ ​ because ​blood ​isn’t ​just ​helpful, ​it ​absolutely ​helps ​to ​save ​lives. So ​this ​shortage ​that ​we’re ​talking ​about, ​it ​affects ​all ​of ​us. ​And ​it’s ​up ​to ​us ​to ​step ​up ​to ​make ​sure ​that ​we’re ​meeting ​​this ​need ​head ​on.”

EMS week, first authorized in 1974 by President Gerald Ford, serves as a reminder of the daily sacrifices and lifesaving efforts made by EMS personnel across the country.

Community members interested in donating can find a nearby blood center by visiting Versity.org.