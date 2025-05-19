MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joined local leaders and first responders Monday to rollup their sleeves and donate blood in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week.
The event, held at the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, highlighted the vital connection between blood donations and emergency care- especially as EMS teams teams increasingly perform whole blood transfusions in the field.
“I think donating blood is critical,” says Chief Health Policy Advisor and Medical Director, Dr. Ben Weston.
”When 911 is called, instead of having to wait to get to the hospital, you can get blood right there on the scene. And we know that every minute counts. For every minute delay, it’s a 2% increase in mortality. So when we can give somebody the blood right away, after they’re hit by a car, they fall off a ladder, they get shot, whatever that trauma is, we can save lives by doing that. The blood you give today can help that person in the future.”
Alongside Crowley and Weston were Cassandra Libal, Director of Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, and EMS Division Director Dan Pojar. The event also served as a call to action for the community to donate blood and support first responders.
“Since the pandemic, blood donations in the United States have dropped by 10%”, Milwaukee Executive David Crowley explained.
”Although 37% of Americans are eligible to donate blood, less than 10% actually do. And so without a reliable blood supply, our first responders, our medical, professionals, they can’t do their jobs effectively. So they need us. Also with our recent announcement related to our blood transfusions that we do in the field for our Milwaukee County residents through our Office of Emergency Responders,
it’s important that folks understand this need. This is an urgent need to make sure that we are continuously saving lives, because blood isn’t just helpful, it absolutely helps to save lives. So this shortage that we’re talking about, it affects all of us. And it’s up to us to step up to make sure that we’re meeting this need head on.”
EMS week, first authorized in 1974 by President Gerald Ford, serves as a reminder of the daily sacrifices and lifesaving efforts made by EMS personnel across the country.
Community members interested in donating can find a nearby blood center by visiting Versity.org.