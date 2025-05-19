GLENDALE, WI.,— A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening near N Iroquois Avenue and W. Richter Place, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area around 7:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

Police arrested a 34-year-old Glendale resident in connection to the shooting. Authorities say they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details have not yet been released.