Milwaukee– A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning near N. 31st Street and W. Burleigh Street, according to Milwaukee Police Department

Authorities say the shooting happened around 4:15 A.M. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the gunshot wounds.

Police are currently searching for unknown suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Milwaukee Police.