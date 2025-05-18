MILWAUKEE — A trend of increased gun violence this May continued over the weekend, with eight shootings across the city’s northwest, south and east sides in less than 12 hours.

Four shootings happened in the evening on Saturday, May 17. A 27-year-old was shot around 4:30 p.m. near 29th St. and Burleigh St. A 16-year-old was shot around 5:15 p.m. near Newhall St. and North Ave. A 30-year-old was shot around 6:40 p.m. near Ridge Ct. and Fond Du Lac Ave. A 21-year-old was shot around 8:40 p.m. near Harrison Ave. and South 13th St.

On Sunday, May 18, a 17-year-old was shot around 12:15 a.m. near 53rd St. and Maxwell Pl. Then, a 20-year-old was shot around 12:40 a.m. in the same area. Milwaukee Police have not said if those shootings were part of the same incident.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 14-year-old was shot near 91st St. and Silver Spring Ave. Milwaukee Police say that shooting was related to a robbery.

At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old was shot near 31st and Burleigh St. The victim died at the scene.

Of the non-fatal shootings, Milwaukee Police did not indicate that any of the victims’ injuries were serious or life-threatening. All seven people were treated for injuries at the hospital.

MPD is still searching for suspects in all eight shootings, most of them unknown. Anyone with information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old died and three other teenagers were injured in two separate Milwaukee shootings on May 2.