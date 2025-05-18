WAUWATOSA, WI.,– Six teens are in custody after a police chase that started in Wauwatosa and ended in a crash on Milwaukee’s west side early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident began around 12:50 a.m. near North 62nd and West State Street, when officers spotted a car speeding without headlights and several masked individuals inside. When they attempted to a traffic stop near North 53rd and West Vilet, the driver fled.

The pursuit ended at North 35ht and Vilet Street, where the fleeing vehicle crashed into another car. the occupants of that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Several of the suspects ran from the scene, but all six– ages 16 to 18– were eventually taken into custody. They were treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say the car involved was reported stolen.

Charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.