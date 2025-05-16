As the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Class of 2025 prepares to take the stage at graduation, several students took a moment to reflect on their academic journeys, personal growth, and the unrelenting rigor that shaped them into who they are today.

For many, like Thomas Hackbarth, the past four years were a masterclass in independence.

“I’ve learned a lot of problem-solving skills through MSOE,” Hackbarth said. “We have a lot of individual projects, so I had to figure out how to do stuff on my own. I think that’s helped a lot with what I’m going to face in the real world.”

That sentiment was echoed by his classmate Ameed Rahim, who emphasized the foundational mindset the university instilled.

“I don’t think anything really prepares us for what we’re going to experience in the real world,” Rahim said. “But it teaches us the process, problem-solving, fundamentals—everything behind it. So, we should be set up for success, hopefully.”

Both Hackbarth and Rahim were active members of Baja SAE, a club where students design, build, and compete in off-road vehicles. “What you saw before was our passion project with a motorcycle engine,” Rahim explained. “Being around that group and just learning, getting to network, and doing all those kinds of things was super cool.”

For Tony and Edwin, the MSOE experience has been a combination of intense effort and community. Graduating as nurses has been a privilege that shaped them into the men they’ve always aspired to become.

“You know, it’s been great meeting so many new people,” Tony shared. “It’s a very, very hard school. But in the end, the work is worth it. Now at the end, it’s just… feeling pretty good.”

Edwin noted how clinical placements across Milwaukee enriched his education, and how MSOE was a big help in deciding on his future

“It definitely helped,” he said. “Getting experience in clinical settings and hospitals—it gave me a lot of exposure. So it definitely helped me choose my path.”

When asked to sum up MSOE in three words, students didn’t hesitate.

“Way too hard,” joked Hackbarth.

“Rewarding. Work. Fun,” added Tony.

Edwin kept it simple: “Lots of work.”

Top of the MSOE Museum Building

Billy Lovell, a mechanical engineering student who earned dual degrees thanks to a junior-year study abroad in Germany, shared one of the most heartfelt reflections.

“I had more of a naïve mindset about how much work it would be,” Lovell said. “The first two years were incredibly challenging. I wouldn’t want to do it again, but I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

His time at MSOE was not only academically transformative but spiritually defining.

“Before I came here, I was kind of a lukewarm Christian,” Lovell said. “But when life hit the fan, I had to find my identity and figure out why I was rooted. I became a really strong Christian here. And yeah, it’s awesome that I got this degree—thank God for it—but at the end of the day, it’s not about how much money I make. It’s about how I can serve the Lord and the people around me with a selfless heart.”

Looking back, Lovell credited MSOE for shaping his discipline and mindset—traits he believes will serve him well in his next venture: aviation.



“The endurance, the study habits, the critical thought… all of those help, especially being a pilot,” he said. “My dad always told me: you either pay on the front end or the back end. MSOE is a front-end investment. But once you graduate, you reap the benefits.”

As the graduates prepare to close this chapter and begin the next, the message is clear: MSOE may have been “way too hard,” but for these students, it was more than worth it. Lovell plans to join the United States Air Force, and is looking forward to a bright future ahead.

Three words to define MSOE?

Intensity. Development. Prowess.

And above all—growth.