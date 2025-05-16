MILWAUKEE COUNTY. Wis. — Power outages from severe storms impact schools across Southeast Wisconsin, causing closures or delays.

Cedar Hills Elementary School in Oak Creek is closed because of power outage in that building.

The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District posted the notice to their Facebook.

Milwaukee High School of the Arts will have a delayed start at 11:30am because of an outage there.

Power outages continue across Southeast Wisconsin after severe storms brough hail and heavy rains into the area.