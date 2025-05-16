BARABOO, Wisc. — Every year, hundreds of circus performers hit the roads to bring their incredible acts and shows to people across the U.S., but only a dozen or so Catholic priests, deacons and nuns are responsible for bringing faith to the performers.

It’s all a part of the circus ministry, one of the most unique ministries in the church sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

For members of the ministry, some will become fully embedded within circuses for weeks at a time and help with setting up the tents and working with props to make sure shows go off without a hitch.

Father Frank Cancro is the national chaplain for the ministry and has been visiting with circuses for more than 30 plus years and says that he has had to go far beyond the Catholic faith to provide faith services to circus performers.

“Since the Catholic Church is the only church that does any formal circus ministry, the ministry has evolved to not only take care of the Catholic community, but also take on a very ecumenical dimension as well,” said Father Cancro. “So I will help save up the satyr for a particular show or I will help find a mosque for some Muslims who might be on a show to be able to go pray and worship on a Friday.”

Origins for the ministry date back 100 years in Sarasota, Florida between the Ringling Brothers and St. Marcos Catholic Church, then run by Father Charles Elslander. Wisconsin Historical Society Circus World historian, Jennifer Cronk says the ministry started as a way to bring more people into the Catholic faith.

“The Ringling Brothers became friends with Father Elslander. And the Ringling Bros. circus began performing shows to help get more people into the church and the help raise funds for a new church building,” said Cronk. “It then evolved to Father Elslander blessing the circus trains right before they left winter operations in Sarasota to go tour across America.”

Milwaukee Archdiocese Deacon Gary Nosacek has been a member of the circus ministry since 2016 and has previous experiences as being a clown and participating in rodeos.

Nosacek says that when it comes down to getting to know performers and blessing them, those religious blessings and rituals can mean a lot.

“Last year, we were talking to one of the performers from Hungary and she said everybody on the show- because their acts are dangerous, and when they say ‘death defying’ they mean it- they’re very in touch with a higher power,” said Nosacek. “They are very in touch with God. So Catholic or not, they really appreciate us being around because they feel like the higher power is watching out for them.”

During a single year members of the circus ministry will meet up with as many as 20 different circuses each to ensure that all circus performers have at least one religious ceremony or blessing.

Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob says the commitment that members of the circus ministry are admirable through and through.

“Most people just think of the circus as just a show. You know, the excitement and the razzle dazzle, but to think that there are real people, real lives, most would think that it’s just a job,” said Grob. “But this job can be different than many other kinds of jobs just because it’s mobile. So you gain a deeper appreciation for what it means to be a member of the circus community or ministry.”

Father Cancro says as technology evolves over time and as the number of circus ministers dwindle, he may have to switch to online video chats to keep meeting with circus troupes. But in the meantime, Cancro says his goal is meet at least 20 circuses during the year.