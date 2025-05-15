UPDATE 5/15/25 6:45 PM — The NWS has added a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for lakeside counties Racine, Kenosha and the southeast corner of Milwaukee until 7:30 p.m.

These areas will likely see 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

UPDATE 5/15/25 6:25 PM — The NWS has issued a Tornado Warning for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties until 7 p.m.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Racine counties until 7 p.m. Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning will impact Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties until 7:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties until May 15 7:00PM. Seek shelter in the basement or an interior room until the storm has passed. pic.twitter.com/3ebbWKpoCJ — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) May 15, 2025

UPDATE 5/15/25 6 PM — The Tornado Warning has been extended for Dodge County until 6:30 p.m. and for Fond du Lac County until 6:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning now extends to Dodge, Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth and Racine counties until 7 p.m. and to Fond du Lac County until 7:15 p.m.

The NWS expects these thunderstorms could produce hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waukesha WI, Pewaukee WI and Sussex WI until 7:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/yK0JMgQSFN — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 15, 2025

SULLIVAN, Wis. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County and Fond du Lac County until 6:15 p.m.

NWS spotted a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado seven miles east of Columbus, moving northeast at 35 mph.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Columbia counties until May 15 6:00PM. Seek shelter in the basement or an interior room until the storm has passed. pic.twitter.com/541u7kZsx1 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) May 15, 2025

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Waukesha County until 6:30 p.m. and Fond du Lac County until 6:45 p.m. Expect 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.