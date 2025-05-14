MILWAUKEE — Lawyers for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan file a motion to dismiss her case in federal court.

In the filing with the Eastern District of Wisconsin, her lawyers claim that the government’s case is “virtually unprecedented and entirely unconstitutional — it violates the Tenth Amendment and fundamental principles of federalism”.

They also claim that Judge Dugan is “entitled to judicial immunity for her official acts” and that the issues of immunity and federalism “must be resolved swiftly because the government has no basis in law to prosecute her.”

Dugan was indicted on May 13 on federal charges of concealing a person from arrest and obstruction for her actions at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 18, 2025.

That day, 30-year-old Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who is an undocumented man from Mexico, was in the Judge Dugan’s courtroom for a pre-trial hearing on misdemeanor battery charges when federal prosecutors claim that Dugan allegedly helped Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer leave the courtroom to prevent being arrested by ICE agents.

Dugan was subsequently arrested and charged with felony obstruction, and the Wisconsin State Supreme Court later suspended her temporarily from the bench.

She is due back in court on May 17.