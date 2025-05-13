LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The man accused of abducting a pregnant teen from Beaver Dam now faces federal charges.

40-year-old Gary Day faces six federal charges from the Eastern District of Arkansas, including:

Enticement to Travel to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Enticement by Use of a Computer to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Transportation of a Minor to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Production of Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Day is currently being held on $2,000,000 bond in a Dodge County jail after being extradited back to Wisconsin from Nebraska, where he was found with now 17-year-old Sophia Franklin from Beaver Dam.

Franklin and Day went missing since February 3, with Amber Alerts issued in Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Missouri. Day is believed to be the father of Franklin’s unborn child, and faces 4 felony charges in Wisconsin for child abduction and child enticement.

The pair was eventually located at a truck stop near Omaha, Nebraska on April 3, where Day was arrested and waived extradition days later.

His federal arraignment is set for May 27 at 2pm, and his state arraignment is set for June 3 at 1:30pm.