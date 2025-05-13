MILWAUKEE — The Student Center or “S” Building at Milwaukee Area Technical College‘s downtown campus is closed due to water damage after a small fire.
College officials say that all other buildings and campuses will remain open.
The cause of the fire was not disclosed.
In a statement:
Students can access services they would find in the S Building at matc.edu/gethelp or at other campuses.
Employees who typically work in the S Building should contact their supervisor for an alternate work location.